Insureum One Day Trading Volume Hits $143,064.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $143,064.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.67 or 0.00691984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080514 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

