Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 34,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,803 shares.The stock last traded at $155.47 and had previously closed at $151.61.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. Truist raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.35.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 895,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,980,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.