International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,359 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $80,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,920 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.36. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

