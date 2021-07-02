International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock remained flat at $$149.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

