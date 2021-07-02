Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Douglas Nalette Sells 16,640 Shares

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at C$4,041,711.45.

Douglas Nalette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total value of C$471,291.39.

Shares of TSE:ITP traded up C$0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.38. 172,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.61 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.34.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.67.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

