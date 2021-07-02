Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $14.25. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. BVF Inc. IL owned about 0.28% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

