Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:VLT opened at $14.95 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 293,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

