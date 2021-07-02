Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 63,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.