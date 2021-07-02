Investors Buy Large Volume of REGENXBIO Call Options (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,278 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,231% compared to the average volume of 99 call options.

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

