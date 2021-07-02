Investors Purchase High Volume of Seres Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,047 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 572% compared to the typical volume of 602 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 307.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 117,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $263,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 3.94. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

