Investors Purchase Large Volume of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Put Options (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,201 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,113% compared to the average daily volume of 99 put options.

GOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC upped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

NYSE GOL traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.23. 50,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,931. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

