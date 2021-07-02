Investors Purchase Large Volume of Harmonic Call Options (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,505 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 557% compared to the average daily volume of 381 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.18. 13,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.