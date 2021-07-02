Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Down 4.2%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.38 and last traded at $40.38. Approximately 16,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 723,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.48.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

