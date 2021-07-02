iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,095,353 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.88.

