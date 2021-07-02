iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
RING opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.
