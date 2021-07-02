iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

RING opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 219,298 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,111,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $5,310,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

