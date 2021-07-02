iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

UAE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.