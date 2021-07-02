J.Safra Asset Management Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 91.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.08. 104,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,626. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.76 and a 1-year high of $272.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.