Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.450 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Jabil stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,296. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,251. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

