Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 191,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after buying an additional 172,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

