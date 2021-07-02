Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.
Shares of JREIF stock remained flat at $$5,600.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,600.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $4,777.00 and a 12 month high of $5,600.00.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
