Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB raised shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CEVMY stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68.

