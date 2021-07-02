Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.