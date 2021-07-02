Jetcoin (JET) Reaches Market Cap of $541,421.71

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $541,421.71 and approximately $660,967.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.41 or 0.00688443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00080434 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

