JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.6 million to $48.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.20 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 5,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,740. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.30.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

