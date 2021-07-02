John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of HPF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,500. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.16. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

