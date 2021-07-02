John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPI. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.