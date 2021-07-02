John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,300 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $34,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.
- On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.
- On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.
- On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.
NASDAQ BFI opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 86,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
