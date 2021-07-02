John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,300 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $34,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.

On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.

NASDAQ BFI opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 86,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.