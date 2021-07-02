John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 370 at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 335.50 ($4.38).
Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.71.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
