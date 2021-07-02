JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €136.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €124.70 ($146.71).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €118.80 ($139.76) on Tuesday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €122.74.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.