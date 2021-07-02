JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€191.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €193.64 ($227.82).

MTX stock opened at €210.10 ($247.18) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €209.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

