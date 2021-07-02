JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 65,050 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.13% of Ambac Financial Group worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,618,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,788,000 after buying an additional 311,893 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after buying an additional 425,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $728.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.48. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.75) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

