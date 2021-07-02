JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,903.85 ($103.26).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

