JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 355.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,084,261 shares of company stock worth $635,242,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

