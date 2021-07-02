JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 916,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SDC opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

