JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.66 Million Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 386.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $10,681,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $6,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

CAKE opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.62.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

