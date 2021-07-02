JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $8.56 Million in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 867,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,186,000.

Shares of VELOU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

