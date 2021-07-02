Julia M. Laulis Sells 337 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CABO opened at $1,902.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,797.69.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
