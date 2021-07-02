Julia M. Laulis Sells 337 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CABO opened at $1,902.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,797.69.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

