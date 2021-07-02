JulSwap (JULD) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $554,308.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00131736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00169797 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,495.52 or 1.00141113 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 478,478,096 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

