Jupiter (JUP) Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

