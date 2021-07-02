Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

TKAYY remained flat at $$10.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 342,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,365. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

