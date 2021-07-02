JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $116.51 million and approximately $76.59 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00128094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00169047 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,787.85 or 1.00363470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002933 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

