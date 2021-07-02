KeyCorp Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRPL. Roth Capital cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,788.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

