KGI Securities Begins Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Research analysts at KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $240.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.66. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,553.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

