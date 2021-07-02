KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.72. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 150 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, a holding company, provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyroprocessing equipment, including preheaters, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans, as well as calciner, bypass, and firing systems.

