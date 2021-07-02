Kleros Price Up 23.7% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Kleros has a total market cap of $67.91 million and $1.64 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.00403770 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 179.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

