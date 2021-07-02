Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.89 ($15.16).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) on Friday, hitting €11.78 ($13.86). 247,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.20. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

