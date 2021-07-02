Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale lowered Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

KNRRY stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,874. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

