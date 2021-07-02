KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.24. 11,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 505,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Equities analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

