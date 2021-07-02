KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Trading Down 1.5%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.65. Approximately 12,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Separately, Mizuho raised KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KOSÉ has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.10.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

