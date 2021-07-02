Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $194,670.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $194,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KTOS opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

